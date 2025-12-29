The Future, Now and Then
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Future Now and Then, now on Beehiiv
Same future, new web address
Mar 3
•
Dave Karpf
37
4
3
February 2026
Yeah, so... Substack, I'm out.
The Polymarket partnership is the last straw.
Feb 20
•
Dave Karpf
258
63
62
You Can't Make Me Vibecode
On the historical parallels between vibecoding and open source
Feb 13
•
Dave Karpf
80
31
7
We are all going to regret Kalshi and Polymarket.
Gambling should be like cigarettes: Legal but inaccessible.
Feb 10
•
Dave Karpf
97
45
29
On Crypto Crashes and Fake Money
When the cryptocurrency ecosystem sheds $2 trillion, we should pause to notice where it went.
Feb 6
•
Dave Karpf
84
16
11
Jeff Bezos, Moral Cretin
What the decay of the Washington Post says about the future of the journalism industry
Feb 5
•
Dave Karpf
81
14
11
January 2026
What comes next, if Claude Code is as good as people say.
We know how this turns out. First comes the novelty, then comes the corrosion.
Jan 15
•
Dave Karpf
85
30
8
The Long Shadow of January 6th
On the failure to hold power to account.
Jan 6
•
Dave Karpf
45
7
8
December 2025
The Future, Now and Then: 2025 in review
A look back, and a look forward
Dec 29, 2025
•
Dave Karpf
33
3
2
Some 2026 Predictions
I think we've made it past rock bottom?
Dec 22, 2025
•
Dave Karpf
50
25
6
On Hatereading as Method
Ridicule is our last, best weapon
Dec 13, 2025
•
Dave Karpf
63
15
3
The end of optimization
Some thoughts on a transition point in recent internet history,
Dec 9, 2025
•
Dave Karpf
79
22
6
© 2026 Dave Karpf
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts