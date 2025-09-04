The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willem's avatar
Willem
17h

The first master plan wasn’t abandoned because of unprofitability of the initial models—valuations proved investors were keen to support Musk. The plan was also sensible. It failed for the opposite reason: As a regular car company, it would never grow into those valuations (and Kimball needed a bailout). So it was abandoned and the journey into escalating bullshit plans began

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
17h

Just gold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dave Karpf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture