The Future, Now and Then

Kirsten Koepsel
At one point I worked for a university in Texas. We were required to put 6% of our salary each month into the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. When I left, I asked for all my funds to be rolled over (before the cratering in November 2002). Once it looked like Enron was cratering, I remember getting a notice from them stating they still had faith in Enron and would continue to invest in them. I had to go look this up to see if I was remembering this right: https://www.trs.texas.gov/sites/default/files/migrated/trs-historical-timeline.pdf. According to their timeline:

"2002 – The Trustees of TRS disclosed major losses in the TRS investment portfolio due to large investments in Enron Corporation. At the end of 2001, it was revealed that its (Enron’s) reported financial condition was sustained substantially by an institutionalized, systematic, and creatively planned accounting fraud, known since as the Enron scandal. As a result of these losses in the TRS investment portfolio, TRS Trustees suspended all annual Cost of Living (COLA) adjustments to retired teachers receiving pension benefits from TRS. A small adjustment of one extra pension check to retires was paid in 2007. A small COLA was also paid in 2013. Suspension of COLAs continued in 2014 and no change to suspension announced as of March 27, 2016."

Apparently TX wasn't the only state to do so: https://www.mrt.com/news/article/State-investment-funds-lost-62-million-from-7850189.php

Stephen Bosch
The calls of an AI bubble are reaching a crescendo, and they're coming from everywhere now.

To abuse a quaint expression ("what's a photocopier?"): By the time the hot stock tips reach The Great Unwashed at the photocopier, it's too late.

