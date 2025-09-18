The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

I always have been aware that freedom is vulnerable, as it is based on actively supporting shared values about upholding such freedoms, and the fact that such values do not carry much weight in commercial boardrooms. But the cancellation of Kimmel (and the weaponisation of the state that sits behind it) is beyond shocking.

The 2026 election looks like the last chance for the US to not slide into autocracy quickly, unless there comes a moment that enough members of the US Congress that believe in freedom grow a spine. And even then, getting to that level of ‘spine’ is probably beyond the money-poisoned US democracy.

Absolutely shocking. This is how democracies die.

I just need to make my facile point that none of what is being done by this administration is possible without the complete and unquestioning support of the entire Republican party. The half-hearted complaints from the odd Senator who has announced he is not running again don't make up for it. Trump is merely a wrecking ball, the Republican party is the man in the cab with his hands on the levers. Once Trump is gone the party remains, and they will immediately start searching for another Trump. The party needs to pay some price for breaking the law and violating the Constitution, or at best we go through this again in 5-10 years.

