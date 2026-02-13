The Future, Now and Then

6d

As a software developer who generally thinks vibecoding still isn't worth it, the real test will be can it transform *Scientist* code. Scientists need to code a lot, are generally bad at it, but also care a *lot* about precision and accuracy in a way vibecoding works against. A model that overall improves the quality of scientist code can actually do a lot of good.

6d

I can think of some obvious apps to vibecode. How about one that takes a list of my friends, looks up what they've posted on Facebook for the last 30 days and gives me a reverse chronological list of their posts? How about one that does a Google search and eliminates the advertisements, the web sites that are full of fatuous, probably AI generated, textual padding and shows me the remaining hits? How about one that gives me the list of Netflix offerings in a particular genre showing the teaser panel and the full descriptive text for each? How about one for Amazon that lets me search for vendors but ignore results offering products that I didn't search for and places close textual matches, like those matching the name of a book and its author, at the top?

I'm sure there's a felony contempt of business model here to prevent this kind of app from getting written, but AI might make it easier to disenshittificate the internet.

