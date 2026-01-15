The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Burke's avatar
Timothy Burke
5d

Thank you for this. I read Mollick and I was like "Man, so Claude Code can do this? That's fucking terrible", whereas he seems really pleased and impressed. It's already pretty easy to hire a low-cost programmer and build very shitty sites and scripts that have the kind of exploitative intent of "Welcome to Gastown", but even that not-very-difficult task offers some degree of inhibitory protection against swamping everything we use and see with that sort of enshittification. If a seventy-year old grandma can do it just by saying "Make me a shitty get-rich-quick website", we are gonna have vast swarms of those sites, and as you observe, we will after that have almost no websites at all, because the only way you make money in that scenario is by being first and then getting out. It's like when some script kiddy shared a speed hack or dupe hack in a multiplayer game that has no protection against it and has too much of the game on the client side back in the early days of gaming--what would happen is that the hack would spread like a plague, the few people who didn't want to use it would stop playing, and voila! it wasn't a speed hack any more because everybody was cheating in the same way, except that the prevalence of the speed hack would often start to cause general instability in the game's performance and pretty well ruin the whole thing for good.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Andy Hall's avatar
Andy Hall
5d

This is a super important caution. In the research realm there is both a huge ai slop risk and also a major p hacking risk (where you have ai agents search for the finding you want)

It seems like we will need to design more and more aggressive curation mechanisms to counteract this. It could increase the importance of the journals, except that it feels like the journals are already doing a not great job. And the prospect of AI generated referee reports is not encouraging, which we know is already happening a ton. The reviews seem to be largely shallow but of course very easy to generate.

We need new ideas for how to curate work that keeps human experts in control of determining what is genuinely insightful and useful. I’ve been thinking a lot about this but not yet sure what the right models would be and am eager for academia to go deep on discussing and debating the possibilities.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dave Karpf and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dave Karpf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture