The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Saperstein Frug's avatar
Stephen Saperstein Frug
1d

Wait.... The Raven Scholar was the best fantasy novel you read this year IN A YEAR YOU ALSO READ Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, one of the great fantasy books of the modern genre?!?!

Well THAT'S a recommendation. Damn.

(I have a vague feeling this post had something else in it but that one fact was so interesting it blew all the rest out of my head. Hatereads, shmatereads....)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
bjkeefe's avatar
bjkeefe
1d

>> I also wrote a thread about Alex Karp’s The Technological Republic, but I didn’t post a link to Substack and can’t track it down now.

Looks like your Bluesky thread begins here:

https://bsky.app/profile/davekarpf.bsky.social/post/3lnauzotnd22l

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dave Karpf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture