The Future, Now and Then

Timothy Burke
Jul 25

I almost feel I'm going to have to read this in order to join in this critique, because this is just SO characteristic of how a certain kind of social science-inflected advocacy works, and it doesn't seem to matter how long the trail of havoc and failure is behind that sort of intervention, they just keep coming.

The basic lesson that everybody should have learned from population studies and demography in the second half of the 20th Century is that extrapolating from present trends as if they are themselves purely natural and will continue unabated unless managed through policy--and not through politics--is the worst mode of futurism and at the roots of most failures of forecasting and prediction. That kind of analysis often historically shallow--the connection between doom-casting demographers who were calling for strong interventions into population growth and deeper histories of global and local population increases after 1500 were very weak.

That's problem #1, because a better consideration of the full body of social history that was attentive to changes in population that included but was not limited to family size, age of marriage, ease or difficulty of migration, urbanization, nutrition and diet, epidemiology, administrative systems, legal systems, etc. would have or should have told late 20th C. demographers to cool it with the dimestore Malthusianisms.

Problem #2 is a direct result of that, which is the crude instrumentalism of how they fit policy to desired outcomes. Since they saw population growth as 'natural', they thought of government interventions in unbelievably crude terms--sterilization, legal constraints on family size, mandatory use of birth control, punitive taxation, blanket campaigns of secularization, etc. In reality, it turns out that slowing population growth in a sense took care of itself, or arose from causal roots that most demographers and environmentalists were ill-positioned to notice or evaluate: women's rights, urbanization, consumerism and middle-class cosmopolitanism, easily available but not legally compulsory birth control, etc.

Which all should weigh on anybody worrying about present trends. I wouldn't say so much "hey, relax, it'll all take care of itself", but if we're talking one to three centuries in the future, pretty close to that. As you say, the only thing worth doing are "marginal effects, spread out over a very long period of time". Populations are not something you manage like the hot and cold water faucets on a sink.

Jeff Alworth
Jul 25

I think you have to contend with an even bigger question that always springs to my mind when prenatalism arises: so what if the population shrinks? Our current economic model depends on growth. But that’s a pretty anemic and incurious way to think about this question.

Humans need food, water, and shelter to survive, and they need healthy social structures, art and leisure activities to enjoy, and work that gives their lives meaning. How exactly is the mere fact of depopulation a threat to these goals? Sure, we might have a lot of empty infrastructure, but I don’t see how that meaningfully threatens our future.

Am I missing something? If we leave market economics aside, is there anything that says humans can’t flourish with a global population of five billion or three billion or even one billion?

