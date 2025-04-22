The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Sutton's avatar
Kyle Sutton
4d

Great review. I think the book is fatally flawed given what you have outlined, a conclusion that many others have reached as well. Yet, you have done so in a far more thoughtful and thorough manner than I've seen from anyone else so far. Many reviews of the book I've seen have been far too reductivist (isn't this just making an argument for a resurgence of neoliberalism?) or far too snarky (seemingly from writers and intellectuals who I think are somewhat jealous of Klein's, if not Thompson, place in the public intellectual/podcasting/professional writing class). Thanks for serving your readers well with this measured analysis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Saperstein Frug's avatar
Stephen Saperstein Frug
4d

I have bought, but have not yet read, Abundance, so I am judging everything based on (as you put it) " the publicity tour surrounding the book" (plus being a regular listener to Klein's podcast). As such, I have been very frustrated by its reception, since nearly all its critics have been criticizing the book for saying things that (at least in the publicity tour & on podcasts) they explicitly disavow. So it was a pleasure to read a critique of the book that seems to be a critique of *what they are actually saying* (or, at least, what they are currently saying they said). Thank you. — Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to actually read the damn book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dave Karpf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture