The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheez Whiz's avatar
Cheez Whiz
Apr 15

When I read the 3-step process at the start of your vent, the first thing I thought of was Star Trek, of all things, since a popular fan pastime is to imagine how we get/got there. Then I remembered that the writers settled on social collapse and a global nuclear war as the turning point. And then Heinlein's Future History, where the US turns into Gilead before collapsing, enabling the creation of THE FIRST MATURE HUMAN CIVILIZATION, as Bob put it in his famous timeline.

Much like that Long Boom buffoon, they didn't put much sweat equity into the rebuild portion, only that some how This Time We Won't Make The Same Mistakes. Yeah, the "populist" movement will just "flame out". Like you, the prospect of untangling that hairball of prognostication leaves me weary. These people are just not very bright, things are already out of hand, and they will not have the authority, capacity, legitimacy, or will to take the control they assume will be theirs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Jane Moore's avatar
Nancy Jane Moore
Apr 15

I think it's likely that the current regime will not end well, but the amount of harm it will do before it's gone gets more frightening every day. It is certainly possible that those of us who survive it will be able to build better systems that are inclusive and better protection against all kinds of coups, but it's also a possibility that we get something worse. As you say, "The arc of history only bends toward justice if we, ourselves, bend it."

And anybody who thinks the end of the "welfare bureaucratic state" -- by which I assume he means Social Security, Medicare, and the other baby steps we've made towards the kind of entitlements we actually need -- is "progressive" is not imagining a future I want to live in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dave Karpf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture