Crooked Timber is hosting a series of essays over the next couple weeks on “The Political Ideologies of Silicon Valley.” The essays are derived from a workshop I attended last spring at Stanford’s Center for the Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (CASBS).

My contribution to the CT seminar is titled “Silicon Valley is the Church of Moore’s Law.” It covers a few themes that will be deeply familiar to regular readers of this Substack.

The whole series promises to be stellar, and I encourage you to check it out.

So far, we have Henry Farrell’s introduction to the series, Sherry Turkle’s piece, “Silicon Valley Fairy Dust,” and Neil Malhotra’s “Silicon Valley Liberal-tarians.”

If you check back over the course of the week, you’ll also find contributions from Shazeda Ahmed, Finn Brunton, Maria Farrell, Louis Hyman, Tamara Kneese, and Lana Swartz.

Enjoy!

-DK