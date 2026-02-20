The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Steve
Feb 20

I hope you will share with readers where you end up going and some of your thinking behind that choice.

The last time there was a big dustup here, I saw much more discussion about why Substack was awful than about where else to go. I nevertheless moved a small website I then published over to Ghost but found some of its technical aspects harder to manage and the cost higher than my fledgling little enterprise could bear. So I shut it down.

We could sure use a small-scale publishers association. For one thing, we might have a wee bit more leverage with vendors such as Substack if we spoke as a unit on key issues. Perhaps most importantly, an association could help individual publishers avoid having to reinvent the wheel when it comes to figuring out all of the technical specifics of building a media presence.

Geoff Anderson
Feb 20

I will be kicking in the $5 a month.

Glad to see you make the move. The last round of funding took almost 2 years to close, and the funders have leverage, and want to see progress on the path to profitability (or at least a leveraged exit). SS's business never really made sense, and them adding the audio, video, and other features greatly increased their costs.

I left in July, as the enshittification was beginning to ramp up (I am a product manager in tech, and I was browsing their careers page, and it was crystal clear that ads, sponsorships and other badness was coming (I had no inkling of this odious linkage to Polymarket, but given the prominence of of Marc Andreesen and his penchant for gambling (I mean gaming) it shouldn't be a surprise).

Before I left, I had noticed that they began hard enforcing a ~ 2K subscriber limit for unpaid stacks, and now that I self-host on Ghost, I am paying about $60 a month between email fees and hosting costs. For me, that is an acceptable hobby.

To the future!

