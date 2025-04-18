The Future, Now and Then

Cheez Whiz
Apr 18

You know what I'm not seeing anywhere in these stirring calls to arms? The big gaping hole in the center of their argumemts and warnings?

The phrase "the Republican Party". A fraction of the Republican party could end all of this in 1 day, gifting us President Vance in the process, but for some reason its easier to call for We The People to throw our bodies on the machine to make it stop.

Ever since Liz Cheney started talking about the Constitution and Trump's disinterest in it I was convinced every time she used the words "democracy" and "America" she meant the Republican party. Where we are now is the cliff she saw Trump aiming the party toward, and these leading Republican pundits have just now notced that the road under the wheels of the bus has disappeared. I will grudgingly admit they have some vestigal concern for the rule of law and the freedoms and rights defined in the Constitution, but their focus is on the rocks below that their party and political philosophy and personal livelihoods are about to get spattered upon.

The message is gonna be "it was all Trump, how could we have known? Anyway, this is no time to bicker over who enabled who, the people expect, need us to Work Together to fix this." And they'll probably get away with it. Again.

Apr 18

I disagree with your previous commenters, but maybe that’s because I’ve watched Bill Kristol’s transformation almost in real time. We don’t have to approve of anyone’s past behavior. We don’t have to agree on policy. We need everyone who wants a spot on the front lines fighting this assault on our democracy, and I for one salute anyone brave enough to change their mind. Great newsletter, Dave.

