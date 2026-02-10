The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
Feb 10

I hate gambling. It’s so dumb. If I’m going to take up a disreputable vice, it’s at least going to be an enjoyable one.

Reply
Share
4 replies
S maltophilia's avatar
S maltophilia
Feb 11

Any bet you can't raise or fold is a stupid bet. Especially if some third party wants to skim off a percentage.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dave Karpf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture