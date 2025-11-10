The Future, Now and Then

Indy Neogy
2d

Good piece - as a foreigner (who lived in the US once upon a time for a while) the strategic problem seemed to me that Rs have surrendered congressional power to T and so cannot in fact be relied upon to make/implement a deal on anything in particular. So whatever happened to make a resolution, D's would find the rug pulled out.

I've no idea whether screwing up Thanksgiving would have been better for D polling or not, just some observations from a long way away.

Pittsburgh Mike
2d

I want to quote Josh Marshall, who I think nailed this:

"The December vote on Obamacare funding is basically a fake one. But it will show yet again how absolutely determined Republicans are to make people’s health care costs go through the roof. The upshot of the shutdown is that Democrats now own the affordability issue, and they’ve focused it on health care coverage, which Republicans want to make more expensive or take away altogether. That vote keeps it there. So will the huge price hikes millions will be feeling by December. Also, if I’m understanding the deal right this continuing resolution goes through January. So there’s another bite of the apple in just a couple of months."

If politics today is really all about attention and breaking through, then a clear demonstration that the Republicans not only want to, but did make health care more expensive, and were even willing to starve children to do so, is not a bad outcome. And it is extra hard to get a win from a shutdown, esp. for Democrats, since a shutdown hurts people who depend on the government.

If I had control over the caucus, I'd have pushed it at least to Thanksgiving, all the while reminding people that Republicans could end it any time they want either by keeping insurance premiums, already too high, down, or by getting rid of the filibuster. This is where having Schumer as the D leader hurts -- he was too quiet, when he should have played hardball.

But it's not a catastrophe, just a partially missed opportunity.

