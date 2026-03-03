Hi folks,

I have migrated this blog/newsletter over to Beehiiv. The new web address is davekarpf.beehiiv.com.

I have already ported over the subscriber list. Everyone should have received an email from the new Beehiiv account, making a parallel announcement. Please check your inbox (and your spam filter, if you don’t see anything) to confirm you are still on the list.

Nothing else will be changing. You can expect the same sort of posts, on the same range of topics, at around the same cadence. I’m just moving over to Beehiiv because, as I mentioned last week, the trajectory of Substack-the-company doesn’t line up with the sort of writing I want to do anymore.

Thanks for reading,

-Dave