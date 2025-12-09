The Future, Now and Then

The Future, Now and Then

Cheez Whiz
4d

What comes next can be a scary question. I remember standing in an office park in San Jose around 2010 thinking how much it all reminded me of Detroit in the 60's where I grew up. I guarantee they can't imagine a world where Tech is not the dominant business culture bleeding into popular culture as the arbiter of hip. Silicon Valley is going to have a collective nervous breakdown when the AI bubble bursts, which no one will notice because of the deep recession that will probably trigger.

Benjamin Riley
4d

It strikes me that if we are to maintain anything remotely like the Internet as we experienced it pre-enshittification, we'll need something like the Verification Era to take hold, where we somehow [insert underpant gnomes here] figure out the means to reliably separate meaningful information from slop and garbage. Or maybe we'll be better off if the enshittification just destroys the current ecosystem entirely. It's not going well.

2 replies
17 more comments...

