The Future, Now and Then

John Quiggin
4d

Tesla and crypto, both on the periphery of the AI bubble, are even more striking examples. Tesla has a declining business making cars and batteries and a trillion dollar valuation based on the hope that 10 or 20 (partly) self-driving cars in Austin are the precursor of a robotaxi business that will dominate the world. Crypto is as big as NVIDIA and utterly useless.

These examples are helpful because the absence of any real value is obvious, implying that financial market valuations bear no relation to actual economic activity. That shows how much weight should be placed on the market valuations of AI stocks

Geoff Anderson
4d

This is just GOLD: "When early investors give Mira Murati $2 billion in exchange for 1/6th of her company, the company is nominally valued at $12 billion. But that’s also an accounting gimmick. Murati has $2 billion. Once she has spent that money, she will have to go out and ask for some more. She still may not even have a product at that point. All she has is vibes."

