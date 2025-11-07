Image via Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/@jpvalery

A list of short reactions that I desperately feel the need to get off my chest:

I mean… Sure, whatever. Matt Levine had a good take on this yesterday, before the vote. If you are still at Tesla investor in November 2025, then you are pretty much by definition an Elon stan. Tesla is a meme stock with a price/earnings ratio hovering close to 300. The new payment plan only kicks in if Elon transforms Tesla into a $8.5 trillion company. That’s going to be hard to do, on paper, with declining car sales and an utterly pretend product line of personalized Optimus robots.

People on Bluesky were saying last night that he’ll never reach the pay package because it is a failing, flailing company. And I would like to agree with them, but I worry that these folks are underestimating the degree to which money — particularly stock market money — is all fake now.

I think it’s entirely possible that, over the next 5 years, Tesla sales will continue to decline, and the Optimus robots will be a Cybertruck-scale nonstarter, while, simultaneously, the company becomes a world-leading innovator in shady market manipulation and semi-fraudulent accounting techniques.

By November 2030, Tesla might just be fifteen circular funding deals in a trenchcoat — cash-poor and on the verge of insolvency, but also nominally valued at $8.5 trillion, granting Elon his performance bonuses.

Bookmark this for the next three years at least: it’s only accounting fraud if we have a functional administrative state and courts willing to enforce the law.

Money is fake. Sam wants the government to guarantee that, if investors ever notice that his company is on the hook for $1.4 trillion in spending, with (maybe) $20 billion in revenues (WHERE’S THE OTHER $1.38 TRILLION SUPPOSED TO COME FROM, SAM???), then it will be someone else’s problem.

And the thing is, with David Sacks as the crypto and AI czar, Altman will probably get it. They’ll probably make Sam give the Trump family a stake in OpenAI or something, but then it’ll be bailout city. All these guys believe in free markets and libertarianism until the check comes due.

The morning after Trump won the election last year, I wrote a list of predictions for what was coming. I just reread them and ohgodohgodohgod how has the past year been even darker than expected?!?

Here are the predictions. The only one that broke in our favor is that the anti-Trump resistance movement took awhile to get going, but is now bigger than ever.

This is, effectively, the end of the regulatory state. Elon and the tech billionaires got what they wanted. All the (non-military) three-letter agencies will be hollowed out. The SEC and FTC won’t have the capacity to monitor financial crimes. The DOJ, EPA, HHS, etc will be run by political appointees whose sole charge is to reward Trump allies and punish Trump critics.

The courts will provide no protection. Alito and Thomas will retire, to be replaced with younger ideological carbon copies of themselves. Conservative activist judges will have a 6-3 Supreme Court majority for at least the next couple decades. And the lower courts will be filled with Trump loyalists as well.

Institutional media won’t be much of a counterweight either. The Washington Post and New York Times will still employ some great reporters, but they’ll either learn to toe the line or lose their press passes. And Trump’s lieutenants will likely make an example of some news organization. The First Amendment says whatever they want it to say now.

The tech billionaires are going to start behaving like courtiers. I suspect this will be pretty seamless for them. They know how to conduct business with authoritarian states. They just watched Elon Musk bet hard on Donald Trump and get rewarded. Meta and Google and Apple aren’t going to stand up for American democracy. They’re going to compete to curry favor in the hope that those antitrust suits will disappear.

This will all go pretty well for tech executives and the VC class, at least at first. You can make a lot more money through financial fraud than you can through selling products in a competitive marketplace. You can bring products to market a lot faster if you don’t have to worry about breaking laws. (Hell… Elon might finally deliver Full Self Driving Teslas. If you get rid of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and insist that any car crashes are covered by NDAs, what’s to stop him from just self-certifying that they are safe-enough?)

And, to state the obvious, it will be terrible for everyday people. Women will lose access to medical care. Trans people will be targeted. Undocumented immigrants, and people who look-undocumented-enough-to-the-local-enforcer, face imminent harm. If you live in a community near a SpaceX facility, then Elon will just poison the water supply with toxic runoff. If you live in a blue state and get hit by a natural disaster, the government will withhold support. People will die of this, and the government response will be to loudly insist that they didn’t.

I suspect the mass movement resistance will be smaller than last time. This is both because people are exhausted — if the progressive response in 2017 was anger, the response in 2025 will have moved on to depression — and because Trump (or his goons) will respond with violence. Trump wanted to use the military against George Floyd protestors in 2020. His generals said no. He’ll have different generals this time. And he’s going to pardon the January 6th insurrectionists. What do you think they are going to do when liberals start marching?

The economy will take a bad hit, but only in ways that impact normal people. The stock market will keep setting records. Companies can put together some wonderful quarterly reports once they no longer have to worry about committing financial fraud. Housing prices will keep rising, but if you’re rich you can afford it. Unemployment will rise, reducing worker power and undermining the recent gains of the labor movement. It’ll be a great time for bosses, so long as you tow the party line.

What progress we have made on confronting the climate crisis will be undermined. Trump will claw back the commitments we made to clean energy infrastructure investment. He’ll abandon the Paris agreement. The best-case-scenario is that the gains in solar, batteries, etc have been large enough that we still make some market-based gains. But we are looking at losing another four critical years to climate inaction, and we did not have those years to lose. Trump’s management of the pandemic will be a blueprint for his management of climate disasters: just pretend it isn’t happening, yell at the media for covering it, and ask Jared if he knows a guy who can fix things.

There will be a parade of corruption and incompetence scandals. If I had to guess, I’d say RFK Jr won’t last long in the administration — not because any Trumpist will stand up for basic public health protections, but because he has served his purpose, and his ego is too voluminous to show proper deference. Expect lots of infighting. Anyone not related to Donald Trump by blood or by marriage will have only a tenuous grasp on power.

A few reading recommendations:

I’ve been reading Hillary Allen’s ebook, Fintech Dystopia: A Summer Beach Read about Silicon Valley Ruining Things. Folks, this book is so goddamn fun to read. It belongs on the shelf right next to Zeke Faux’s Number Go Up.

Cory Doctorow’s Enshittification is an excellent read. I have a draft post in the works, riffing on some extended themes that it left me thinking about.

Damon Beres wrote an absolute barnburner in The Atlantic this week, “The Age of Anti-Social Media is Here.” It’s about what the chatbot industry is doing to the internet, and to us all, because we haven’t created the types of regulatory friction necessary to stop them. And check out Max Read’s piece from last week, “Platform Temperance,” as well. The two pieces really speak to each other.

And finally, a music recommendation:

The new Mountain Goats album is out today! All hail Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan!

That’s all from me. Have a good weekend,

-Dave